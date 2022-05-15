10 Movies With Better Battles Than The Lord Of The Rings

Longtime fans of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings can attest that while the trilogy is aging, the films remain nearly perfect, especially the battles. From the forever quintessential Battle for Minas Tirith to the concluding battle at The Black Gate, the fights between good and evil remain epic. Regardless of Peter Jackson’s ability to direct and organize such massive and legendary battles, other films are notable specifically for their battle scenes.

With no disregard for the Fellowship's dire moments of life and death, some feature films have bested The Lord of the Rings. Whether it's a clash of swords in the ancient Mediterranean or martial artists soaring through lush forests, other movies provide eclectic scenes of war.

10 Luke Faced Off With His Father In The Long-Awaited Conclusion





Arguably one of the best Star Wars films, Return of the Jedi provided a satisfying conclusion to an epic story. While the Sci-fi elements of Star Wars feel vastly different from the more fantasy-based aspects of The Lord of the Rings, the battle scenes are memorable.

The lack of Tolkien weapons like swords and bows is outweighed by the use of flying ships from the Rebels to destroy the Death Star. In addition to the epic triumph, Luke Skywalker fought against Jabba and Boba early on. Then he bested his father by refusing to kill him, influencing Vader to kill Palpatine to protect his son.

9 Endgame Brought Everyone Back To Fight Together





Although Earth’s “snapped” population wasn’t exactly dead like the ghost army in Return of the King, it did feel reminiscent of an undead army coming back to help their friends in Avengers: Endgame. The film omits large-scale battle scenes after the remaining group’s first attempt to undo Thanos’ destruction.

Still, the one that remains outstanding is the climactic battle between all the Avengers (and allies) against Thanos' army. What felt like such a massive moment of defeat immediately became a monumental moment in the MCU and more memorable than some battles in The Lord of the Rings.

8 Crouching Tiger Gave Mystical Battles A New Life





While the martial arts heavy film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon steps into the more fantastical realm, its inclusion of such a unique fighting style quickly places the film a spot above The Lord of the Rings in terms of battle. Though there aren’t any large-scale army sequences, the martial arts battles scattered throughout the film are visually iconic.

From an elevated sword fight between Michelle Yeoh and Zhang Ziyi to the leads fighting each other while balancing off branches in a bamboo forest, the battles are just as aesthetically pleasing to watch, if not more so, than Lord of the Rings.

7 At World’s End Banded Together Pirate Armies





Nothing is quite as exciting as seeing an army of pirates grouping together to fight their common enemy, and the third Pirates of the Caribbean did just that. While Sauron’s army getting defeated by the Fellowship on land is satisfying in conclusion, it’s hard to beat scenes that entail a battle at sea. While focusing on everyone’s favorite group of swashbucklers attempting to stop the East India Trading Company from controlling the waters, the film manages to slip in the most extraordinary canon battles between the Pirate Lords, the Dutchman, and, eventually, Cutler Beckett.





6 Saving Private Ryan Had Heartbreakingly Realistic Views Of War





It can be fun to step outside the harsh reality of war by viewing battle through the lens of fantasy, like the ones in Tolkien’s universe. Movies like Saving Private Ryan puts the devastating reality of war from a new perspective for audiences. The media tends to paint battle scenes as momentous and glorious events, but those who have been involved in actual events like those reflected in Saving Private Ryan would disagree.

The film doesn't shy away from the dark and gruesome costs of battle from the beginning. From shots of terrified men with quivering hands to soldiers trying to dodge flying bullets while attempting to keep their fellow soldiers alive, the movie refuses to glorify battle.





5 The Last Samurai Pitted Two Fighting Styles Against Each Other





The loosely historically based film, The Last Samurai, features Tom Cruise in the position of a US veteran who utilizes his knowledge of organized combat to help a group of rebel Samurai against the emperor’s Imperial army. The Samurai suffered significant losses against the Imperial army’s artillery in the concluding battle.

However, devastating to watch, it is interesting to see the contrast between modernized warfare and traditional style. There are no fantastical elements whatsoever, but the film’s focus on the way individuals battle is intriguing enough.





4 Braveheart Had Epic Battles With Memorable Speeches





Mel Gibson might be a controversial figure for many reasons, but Braveheart remains an iconic film in cinematic history for its battle scenes alone. Aragorn’s encouraging words for his supporting soldiers will always bring tears to fans’ eyes, but Sir William Wallace easily matches his speech in the Scottish tale.

Lack of fantasy aside, the moments of battle preceded by William Wallace’s inspiring speech about “freedom” prevail as unforgettable. From the English army’s overconfidence to the heartwarming bravery of the Scottish and Irish fighting side by side, it’s easy to root for the underdog in these battles.





3 Gladiator Was A Battle Of Strength





Ridley Scott’s Gladiator earned many accolades and deservedly so. While it only opens on a typical battle scene to show the lead character, Maximus’ skills on the battlefield, the physical battles after he is made a gladiator, cements the film amongst the likes of The Lord of the Rings.

After Maximus assumes the role of an enslaved gladiator, he fights against other gladiators for the entertainment of others (which is almost a commentary on the film’s audience). The blood sport provides never-ending fighting skills for many through combat and concludes in a satisfying battle between Maximus and his enemy–Commodus.





2 300 Was All About Hyper-Stylized Battle Scenes





When Frank Miller’s comic book series was adapted into a film, 300 became a pop culture phenomenon. The heavy superimposition and color manipulation usage resulted in a hyper-stylized movie that covered the Spartans’ battle against Persia.

The epic tale falls within the atmosphere of fantasy and is solely based on the battle between Leonidas' 300 soldiers against Xerxes' grand army. Though the Spartans lose to the Persians from an onslaught of arrows darkening the sky, their fighting scenes remain iconic until the very end.





1 Troy Can Be Redeemed For Its Depiction of Ancient Battle





Though Troy has many issues, from whitewashing to straying so far from the Iliad’s story, the film provides some of the most remarkable moments of battle that feel every bit the ancient conflict it claims to be.

The Trojan War, which should have been a decade long, was condensed down but never lacked a worthy and fair battle between the Trojan army and Achilles’ Myrmidons. The intense and up-close clash of shields and exhausted soldiers fighting epically reminds audiences this is a story about the battlefield rather than a story that just involves moments of battle.









