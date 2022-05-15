A look at Eiza González’s dating history amid Jason Momoa relationship rumours

With rumours of Eiza González and Jason Momoa’s relationship spreading across the internet we are giving you a sneak peek inside the Mexican actress’ dating history.

Months after it was confirmed that Lisa Bonet and Jason are heading their separate ways it looks like the actor has already moved on. While the pair have not yet been pictured together, a close source told People that they are official.

The news came as a shock to everyone and the internet is finding it hard to digest that Jason is no longer single.

A look at Eiza González’s dating history

As per PopSugar, Eiza has had a long list of A-list personalities who she has dated in the past. To begin with, from 2011 to 2013 the actress dated businessman Pepe Díaz. While it is unclear how the two met, a month after their split Eiza had confirmed that she was single.

The actress has also been rumoured to date Liam Hemsworth. The pictures of them kissing surfaced online a week after Miley Cyrus confirmed they had split. However, it is unclear when the pair decided to end their relationship.

Eiza also dated D.J. Cotrona for a year after the two connected on the sets of From Dusk Till Dawn. After things didn’t work out here, Eiza started dating Josh Duhamel. Things seemed to be going well between the two and the two also seemed serious. However, things fell through soon and in 2018 the pair confirmed their split.

Following this, Eiza was also spotted kissing Timothée Chalamet. It is unclear how or when their relationship and why things ended.

Her relationship with Jason Momoa explored

Eiza and Jason’s relationship came to light after a source close to the couple confirmed their romance. The source said: “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X. He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place.”

The source further added: “They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.”

When did Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split?

In January 2022, Lisa and Jason confirmed they had decided to separate and file for divorce. The pair are proud parents to Lola Iolani, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

While they did not give a reason behind the decision, they did address the split by sharing a joint statement on Instagram.

It read: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring and so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

