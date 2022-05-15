Alicia Silverstone says son tried to ‘passionately kiss’ her after seeing her on Clueless

“He’s such an example of health. This is a child who is plant based,” she later told ET.

“This is a kid who’s been [sick] twice in his life. Twice. For, like, a few hours.

“I just want to share that with the world, so people can see that a plant-based baby is really healthy.

“It’s not like they’re just doing OK. They can do better.”

She added that he had “never” had any sort of “medical intervention”.

Bear, who was born in 2011, is Alicia’s only child.

She has also defended deciding to share his images on social media at a young age, recalling that, after his birth, paparazzi “camped” outside her home, but that when she posted a photo, they all went away.