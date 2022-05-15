Categories Sports Arsenal ‘agreement’ reached on Aaron Hickey transfer with final details left to solve Post author By Stuart Ballard Post date May 15, 2022 No Comments on Arsenal ‘agreement’ reached on Aaron Hickey transfer with final details left to solve ARSENAL are seemingly close to sealing a deal for Aaron Hickey ahead of the summer transfer window. Source link Related Tags Aaron, agreement, Arsenal, details, Final, Hickey, left, reached, solve, transfer ← Cowdenbeath 0-1 Bonnyrigg Rose (agg 0-4): The Rose promoted to Scottish League Two for first time → Dame Deborah James’ fundraiser reaches £6m after ‘mind blowing’ week Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.