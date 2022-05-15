Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta responds to Antonio Conte’s complaining dig – ‘That is my job’

“But as I said it is in our hands, we have done a lot in the past few months to be in this position so let’s go for it. We want to be playing in the Champions League. And that’s the end, we’ve come so far, as I said, it’s in our hands and we want to now capitalise on that, and the excitement and the opportunities there, and we will really want to go for it.

“It’s not pressure, it’s excitement, and this is what we have built over the last few months. And as I said, top four is the target. Now, it’s in our hands, and we want to deliver that.”

Arsenal face Newcastle on Monday evening in a bid to return to the top four.