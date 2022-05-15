Awesome Fan Art Combines Call of Duty Zombies and Doom

While Call of Duty Zombies has always been treated as a bonus game mode by Activision, its fan base is incredibly passionate and loyal. As such, Call of Duty Zombies fan art is regularly shared, with the latest piece featuring a fun connection to the Doom series.

The character focused upon in this fan art is Samantha Maxis, one of the most important Zombies characters of all time. One of two characters to crossover from the original Aether story and into the Dark Aether narrative, fans got the chance to see an older Sam for the first time in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. With Sam having been a demonic child in the original story, this was a significant change, with players even able to control Sam since she eventually became a playable Operator.

The fan art comes courtesy of Reddit user netol19, with the artist inserting Samantha Maxis into Die Maschine. More specifically, she is seen in the Dark Aether version of the map, with a bolt of lightning seen behind her as one of the dimension’s jellyfish floats in the sky. With Zombies swarming Samantha as she stands atop a rock in the woods, the piece is stunning, though fans of the Doom reboot from 2016 should find the layout of the Zombies and Sam very familiar.

As indicated by the post’s title, this Call of Duty Zombies fan art was deliberately made to evoke the style of Doom 2016’s cover. From the Zombie facing the camera in the bottom left corner to the pose of Sam herself, a similar vibe is cleary present. Further, though Sam may not be holding a Super Shotgun in her hand, she is shown wielding the RAI K-84 from Firebase Z in a similar way. With a great choice for a background and an awesome inspiration for the poses, the art is stunning.

Unsurprisingly, netol19 is receiving praise for their creation, with many Redditors loving that Doom was used as a reference. Alongside 1400 upvotes, Call of Duty Zombies fans also shared their approval of the skin that was featured. While Sam has a few cool outfits to choose from, her default attire is a fan favorite since it features items used by the Primis crew. Nikolai’s goggles, Takeo’s Katana, and the Zetsubou No Shima gas mask are all present in the design, with Dr. Monty’s scarf included as well.

Considering that the Doom Slayer would likely thrive in the Call of Duty Zombies universe due to his familiarity with slaying demons, the artist could always come up with some Doom art that serves as a spin on a memorable Zombies moment. Even if this stays as a one-off piece as opposed to a proper series, though, this fun crossover deserves the love Call of Duty Zombies fans are showing it.

