B12 deficiency: Dr Sara warns of the ‘irreversible’ consequence that can occur – signs

What are the symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency?

Although this condition can stir up serious problems, this doesn’t happen without your body ringing the alarm bells.

Dr Sara said: “Common symptoms include fatigue, breathlessness and feeling faint.

“However, there are a number of lesser-known signs including numbness or pins and needles, depression, visual disturbance and pain and inflammation in the mouth.”

The NHS notes that symptoms usually develop gradually but can worsen when the condition doesn’t get picked up.