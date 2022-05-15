Categories
BGT ‘fix’ row as fans slam Alesha Dixon’s golden buzzer after audition ‘mistake’


Despite never meeting each other in person before, it has been reported that the duo’s audition may have been a “mistake.”

According to the Daily Mirror, the duo had rehearsed in person once before show producers accidentally gave them microphones and ushered them on stage to perform.

However, despite the mishap, Flintz and Taylor wowed the judges and even left Alesha looking rather emotional.

“Everything was so clear and so passionate, I loved hearing your story,” Amanda praised before she turned to Taylor: “And you are phenomenal on that piano. Amazing.”





