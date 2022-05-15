Bishop McGuinness, NCSSM, Carrboro, Marvin Ridge win dual team boys tennis state championships

— The Bishop McGuinness Villains, NC School of Science & Math Unicorns, Carrboro Jaguars and Marvin Ridge Mavericks won the N.C. High School Athletic Association dual team boys’ tennis state championships in Greensboro on Saturday.

After being moved from Burlington due to inclement weather, the championships were held at the Piedmont Tennis Center in Greensboro, which was also the site of the 3A state championships for doubles and singles the week prior.

All four championship matches were decided before the conclusion of the nine matches within them, with the 4A title match between Marvin Ridge and Green Hope being the most tightly contested.

1A Results

(4) Bishop McGuinness (17-1) def. (3) Voyager Academy (10-5) 5-0

Singles

#1 – Luca Pestana (Bishop McGuinness) def. Will Baker (Voyager Academy) 6-0, 6-1

#2 – Josh Hanflink (Bishop McGuinness) def. Simon Ocsenas (Voyager Academy) 6-1, 6-1

#3 – Timothy Hackman (Bishop McGuinness) def. Tyler Hinshaw (Voyager Academy) 6-1, 6-4

#4 – Evan Sturgill (Bishop McGuinness) def. Jacob McKenna (Voyager Academy) 6-1, 6-1

#5 – Grant Wilson (Bishop McGuinness) led Zach Hanspal (Voyager Academy) 6-1, 2-1

#6 – Connor Whalen (Bishop McGuinness) led Riley Meath (Voyager Academy) 6-0, 2-2

Doubles

#1 – Simon Ocsenas & Jacob McKenna (Voyager Academy) vs. Luca Pestana & Timothy Hackman (Bishop McGuinness) DNP

#2 – Josh Hanflink & Evan Sturgill (Bishop McGuinness) def. Will Baker & Roman (Voyager Academy) 8-1

#3 – Tyler Hinshaw & Zach Hanspal (Voyager Academy) vs. Grant Wilson & Palmer (Bishop McGuinness) DNP

Hackman was recognized as MVP of the match after it was over, and the sportsmanship award winners were John Hutchison for Bishop McGuinness and Baker for Voyager Academy.

The Villains either won or were leading in all six singles matches, and won the second doubles match, which was the only one to play before the match was decided.

2A Results

(4) NC School of Science & Math (11-0) def. (12) Pine Lake Prep (12-2) 5-2

Singles

#1 – Tyler Ramanata (Pine Lake Prep) def. Raghav Sriram (NCSSM) 6-2, 6-0

#2 – Dyaln Patel (Pine Lake Prep) def. Chris Zou (NCSSM) 6-3, 6-2

#3 – Parth Shriolkar (NCSSM) def. Alex Sieni (Pine Lake Prep) 6-2, 6-1

#4 – Jacob Karty (NCSSM) def. Felix Kritzinger (Pine Lake Prep) 6-2, 6-0

#5 – Devin Armstrong (NCSSM) def. Heath Fry (Pine Lake Prep) 6-0, 6-1

#6 – Amir Jenkins (NCSSM) def. Gavin Nazir (Pine Lake Prep) 7-6 (4), 6-2

Doubles

#1 – Raghav Sriram & Jacob Karty (NCSSM) def. Dylan Patel & Alex Sieni (Pine Lake Prep) 8-2

#2 – Chris Zou & Devin Armstrong (NCSSM) vs. Tyler Ramanata & Gavin Nazir (Pine Lake Prep) DNF

#3 – Partth Shriolkar & Amir Jenkins (NCSSM) vs. Felix Kritzinger & Heath Fry (Pine Lake Prep) DNF

While their top two seeds lost their respective matches, the Unicorns showed off their depth as they won the next four and got a win from Sriram and Karty in the doubles match to clinch the title with four straight wins.

Zou was named the MVP for Science & Math after the match.

3A Results

(7) Carrboro (19-2) def. (3) Hickory (14-1) 5-1

Singles

#1 – Aiden Chung (Carrboro) def. Griffin Lovern (Hickory) 6-4, 6-2

#2 – Jonathan Baddour (Carrboro) def. Costen Holtzman (Hickory) 6-3, 7-5

#3 – Lewis Tate (Hickory) def. Wes Hanes (Carrboro) 6-4, 0-6 [10-4]

#4 – Jonas Miyagawa (Carrboro) def. Clint Powers (Hickory) 6-1, 6-1

#5 – Connor Nicol (Carrboro) def. Maddox McCleur (Hickory) 6-2, 6-3

#6 – Tyler Herndon (Carrboro) def. Parker Yount (Hickory) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

No Doubles Matches began

In a quasi-rematch of the doubles state championship match a week before that saw Chung and Baddour defeat Lovern and Holtzman, the Carrboro duo set the tone for the Jaguars as they swept all six singles matches to win the title.

Chung was named MVP after the match for his efforts in his win over Lovern.

4A Results

(7) Marvin Ridge (17-2) def. (4) Green Hope (18-2) 5-3

Singles

#1 – Naresh Bharathy (Green Hope) def. Rish Reddy (Marvin Ridge) 6-1, 6-4

#2 – Vivek Indlamuri (Green Hope) def. Parker Williams (Marvin Ridge) 6-4, 7-5

#3 – Tyler Komito (Marvin Ridge) def. Brij Bhatt (Green Hope) 6-0, 6-3

#4 – Adyan Sabir (Green Hope) def. Jack Poelke (Marvin Ridge) 6-0, 6-1

#5 – Aryan Vinay (Marvin Ridge) def. Max Cheng (Green Hope) 6-4, 2-6, [11-9]

#6 – Ryan Riechman (Marvin Ridge) def. Adi Sabir (Green Hope) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

#1 – Rish Reddy & Parker Williams (Marvin Ridge) def. Naresh Bharathy & Adyan Sabir (Green Hope) 9-7

#2 – Vivek Indlamuri & Brij Bhatt (Green Hope) led Jack Poelke & Aryan Vinay (Marvin Ridge) 6-5, susp.

#3 – Tyler Komito & Ryan Riechman (Marvin Ridge) def. Max Cheng & Adyan Sabir (Green Hope) 8-6

Like in the 2A match, the eventual state championship team saw its top two seeds fall short in their respective singles matches, and a win for Green Hope’s Sabir at the four-seed match ensured this one would come down to the wire.

But Komito, Vinay and Riechman for Marvin Ridge matched Green Hope’s three singles wins, and Reddy and Williams avenged their singles losses with a doubles win to set the table for Komito and Riechman to seal the deal in their doubles match.