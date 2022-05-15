Britain’s Got Talent fans distracted by Amanda Holden’s ‘incredibly annoying’ habit

Amanda Holden has been on the judging panel of Britain’s Got Talent since 2007, which makes her the longest-running judge alongside Simon Cowell. As the contestants took to the stage on Saturday’s outing of the ITV talent show, many viewers found themselves distracted by Amanda’s “grating” cackle which drew their attention away from the acts.

The episode, which was aired slightly later than usual due to the FA Cup final, got underway with an act called Dame Nation.

The pantomime performers spiced up the lyrics to It’s Raining Men to It’s Raining Dames, but viewers soon took to social media to complain about Amanda’s habit.

Lauren remarked: “Amanda Holden’s laugh is so forced, it’s annoying #BGT.”

@Arty566 added: “Every time the camera goes on to Amanda I have to mute as that false laugh is like chewing silver paper.”

READ MORE: ‘Nul points!’ Fans furious as Mika mimes on Eurovision