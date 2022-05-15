Britain’s Got Talent fans distracted by Amanda Holden’s ‘incredibly annoying’ habit

Amanda Holden has been on the judging panel of Britain’s Got Talent since 2007, which makes her the longest-running judge alongside Simon Cowell. As the contestants took to the stage on Saturday’s outing of the ITV talent show, many viewers found themselves distracted by Amanda’s “grating” cackle which drew their attention away from the acts.
The episode, which was aired slightly later than usual due to the FA Cup final, got underway with an act called Dame Nation.
The pantomime performers spiced up the lyrics to It’s Raining Men to It’s Raining Dames, but viewers soon took to social media to complain about Amanda’s habit.
Lauren remarked: “Amanda Holden’s laugh is so forced, it’s annoying #BGT.”
@Arty566 added: “Every time the camera goes on to Amanda I have to mute as that false laugh is like chewing silver paper.”
READ MORE: ‘Nul points!’ Fans furious as Mika mimes on Eurovision
Selina Armstrong jibed: “Why does Amanda’s laugh sound like fingernails on a blackboard? #BGT”
@Whiskeytalk2U added: “Incredibly annoying… They really are but Amanda wins every time for the most grating cackle award. #BGT”
Despite the backlash, many viewers are fans of Amanda’s cackle, with @Nutbourne16 commenting: “I know it’s all b*****s but I do like Amanda’s cackle. #bgt”
“@AmandaHolden‘s laugh may be one of the best sounds on earth,” Carlz quipped.
Ahead of Flintz & Taylor’s performance, they admitted they had never rehearsed together prior to the audition.
Flintz, from Croydon, told the judges: “We met through the first lockdown, via Instagram.
“Today was the first day we met.” Taylor, from Birmingham, explained.
Speaking about the lyrics in the song they were performing, Flintz said: “I was a troublesome kid, hanging out with the wrong set of people, going down the wrong path.
Source link