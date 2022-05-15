Call of Duty 2022 First Teaser Revealed

It looks like Infinity Ward is ramping up marketing for Call of Duty 2022, which is expected to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The developer rebooted the Modern Warfare series in 2019 to immense commercial success and rave reviews after a period of games set in the far future which featured space combat and advanced movement. Players responded to these entries with mixed reactions, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare felt like a return to form and reminded players of the golden age of the series while still iterating upon what the franchise had done up to that point. Now, it looks like Infinity Ward is ready to reveal the highly anticipated sequel.

After confirming this year’s entry will be a sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

, Infinity Ward went quiet on the new game. Now, it has taken things a step further by deleting all of its Instagram posts and turning its Twitter profile picture into a black circle and its banner image into an extremely dark image. Twitter user MrDalekJD brightened the banner image and although it appears to be mostly nothing, it’s a picture of Ghost, one of the franchise’s most iconic characters. Ghost made his debut in the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in 2009 and subsequently returned in post-launch content for Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone. It’s expected he will play a major role in the campaign of the new game, which is heavily rumored to center around the Columbian drug cartel.

BREAKING: @InfinityWard just updated their Twitter Banner and Profile Picture. This is the banner image slightly enhanced… 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZgIqh8A9ac — Jon (@MrDalekJD) April 22, 2022

Infinity Ward has also updated their Instagram and removed all posts pic.twitter.com/nGTyo6ugr5 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) April 22, 2022

Earlier this month, insider RalphsValves suggested something Call of Duty related would be coming at the end of April. They also mentioned a reveal was planned for May, but perhaps a teaser that tells fans when to tune in for the proper reveal is coming by the end of this month. Details are still scarce on the project, but it’s heavily rumored to be one of the most ambitious Call of Duty games to date with a brand-new sandbox mode.

