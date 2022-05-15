Call of Duty Mobile is Getting Another Classic Map ‘Relatively Soon’

Call of Duty: Mobile has slowly, but certainly, progressed to a point where one might consider it to be a collection of the franchise’s greatest hits in regard to content. Namely, Mobile is getting a very wide variety of classic, well-regarded Call of Duty content from the previous home console entries, and it seems that this is bound to continue for the foreseeable future, too.

Another major boon for the community of Call of Duty: Mobile is that the developers interact with the community on the game’s officially-supported subreddit, where news just broke that something exciting might be coming out in the near future. Namely, one developer has gone on record saying that the team has another classic COD map coming from a previous franchise release.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Call of Duty Mobile Adding Snoop Dogg as Part of Season 3: Radical Raid

It seems that another classic, and presumably well-regarded, multiplayer map from COD‘s history will be joining Call of Duty: Mobile‘s rendition of Shipment. The developer who mentioned that the team has got another classic map in development also said that it’s being taken and adapted from a game that’s more than 10 years old, and that it should be coming out in relatively short order, though seemingly not in the very near future.

Note, too, that this doesn’t necessarily dissolve the idea of adding Verdansk to Call of Duty: Mobile. As per the developer’s wording, it’s entirely possible that the new classic map wouldn’t be out for the next couple of weeks and months, and the hypothetical conversion of Verdansk could very well launch in the interim, though it goes without saying that a single survey doesn’t necessarily mean it’s all set in stone.

This particular version of the game has shown plenty of reverence for classic COD content, from its versions of fan-favorite levels all the way to all the classic weapons being added to COD: Mobile. The fact that the particular level in question has got to be more than 10 years old means it’s coming from COD: Ghosts or older, and odds are good that the developer treats it with proper care.

While Call of Duty: Mobile is widely regarded as a solid game on iOS and Android phones, the situation isn’t quite so clear-cut on home consoles and PCs. While the majority of the franchise’s community is eagerly awaiting concrete news about the next modern Call of Duty game, some have said that Modern Warfare 2 isn’t looking good from what they’ve seen. None of this is corroborated at this time, however, so it’s worth keeping a pinch of salt at hand.

Call of Duty: Mobile is available now on iOS and Android devices.

MORE: Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Should Take Fans Back to Verdansk





Amouranth Returns to Twitch After 3 Day Ban

Read Next





About The Author