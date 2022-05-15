Crowd roars as Queen arrives on Royal Windsor Horse Show red carpet

The monarch, who sat near Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was spotted smiling widely throughout the 90-minute-long event, which led viewers on a journey through the past five centuries while paying a particular tribute to the sovereign’s love for horses.

Starting from the reign of Elizabeth I, performers sparked laughter and emotions in viewers by bringing back to life some of the key players and events in British history.

The show saw more than 500 horses and 1000 people performing, and counted among its cast actors Damian Lewis, Dame Helen Mirren and Tom Cruise.

In an interview with Phillip Schofield ahead of the show, Mr Cruise said he is “honoured” to take part in the event celebrating the Jubilee and spoke of his admiration for the Queen.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan had ‘high price to pay’ for Oprah interview