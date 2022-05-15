Deborah James thanks Prince William and says visit will be a ‘special memory’

In a post on social media, the 40-year-old wrote: “I believe I may have had the most surreal, mind-blowing, humbling five days of my life.

“I cannot thank you for your generosity at launching the @bowelbabefund [or] the Duke of Cambridge for going above and beyond to make a very special memory happen.

“Can’t quite believe I’m actually a Dame!

“My family are being amazing and as emotional as it all is, we are finding so much to smile about in the sadness.”

On Friday, Prince William, 39, presented a damehood to the You, Me and the Big C presenter for raising nearly £6million for Cancer Research UK in days.

Mum-of-two Dame Deborah revealed her “surreal” meeting with the Duke via her Instagram page.

She told her more than 630,000 followers how “kind” William “made everyone feel at ease”, adding that he is “welcome back any time”.