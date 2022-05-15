Driver loses £7,000 car as police warn to check vehicles purchased on Facebook

A white Land Rover Evoke was taken without keys from the driveway of an address near Histons Hill, Codsall, at approximately 2.30am on Friday.

CCTV inquiries revealed two masked men tampering with the Evoke before gaining entry and driving it away from the scene.

On Wednesday, a Toyota Hilux was broken into on Borough Lane, Rugeley, where approximately £3,850 worth of tools were stolen, while on Thursday, chargeable batteries, power tools, and keys were stolen from multiple vehicles parked on London Road, Lichfield.

A blue Peugeot was seen driving away from the scene towards the southern bypass.