Earth Day sales 2022: The best deals on eco-friendly products to shop this week | CNN Underscored

This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Earth Week, a week-long focus on our planet and ways to celebrate and preserve it. We’ll be featuring tips on how to live more sustainably, products to help you spend more time in nature and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new and be sure to subscribe to the CNN Underscored newsletter to see it all.

April is Earth month, so it’s the perfect time to take stock of the sustainability practices in your life — and pick up everything you need to get outdoors this season. Fortunately, brands across the online shopping sphere are taking the planet into consideration year-round. Whether it’s makeup, footwear, home goods or even tech, when things are looking a little too worse for wear, you can replace them with long-lasting, sustainably produced upgrades.

To celebrate Earth Day, we’ve rounded up dozens of exclusive sales to help you save money while you shop sustainably. Below, you’ll find deals on a variety of goods made to last. By investing in high-quality, sustainable products, you’ll reduce the need for yearly replacements — and save money in the long run. Most of the sales below run through April 22 unless otherwise noted.

Nature-conscious beauty



• Dear Sundays: Save 20% on bestselling non-toxic nail care with code CNNEARTH. You can get the B.01 and T.01 polishes as well as all nail care kits at a discounted price.

• Kjaer Weis: Get 15% off the luxury Scandinavian makeup brand with code CNNEARTH.

• Ren Skincare: Nourish your skin with the Overnight Recovery Balm, now 20% off with code CNNEARTH.

• True Botanicals: Shop natural skincare 20% off sitewide with code CNNEARTH.

• Tata Harper: The cult-favorite skincare brand is offering $25 off its Restorative Eye Crème with code CNNEARTH.

• Versed: Soothe your skin with the gentle Keep the Peace cleanser, now 15% off with code CNNEARTH.

Sustainable fashion



• Earth Shoes: Save 25% on everything from sandals to sneakers with code CNNEARTH, applicable sitewide.

• Girlfriend Collective: With code CNNEARTH you can take 20% off a compressive bra and legging set at this sustainable, size-inclusive brand.

• Naadam: The super-soft Café Cotton Cashmere collection is 30% off with code CNNEARTH.

• Neems: Get $30 off a purchase of premium denim customized to your measurements with code CNNEARTH.

• Nisolo: New customers can score 20% off on elegant footwear sitewide with code CNNEARTH.

• Thousand Fell: All sneakers are 20% off with code CNNEARTH.

• United by Blue: Get 20% off sitewide on apparel, accessories and more with code CNNEARTH through April 23.

Earth-friendly home goods



• BidetKing: Save 12% on bidets sitewide with code CNNEARTH.

• Package Free: While you’re shopping the 40% sitewide sale (code EARTH), check out our exclusive 15% discount on the compost bin with code CNNEARTH.

• Saje Wellness: Get 10% off their limited edition Mother Earth Diffuser Blend collection with code CNNEARTH.

• Tushy: Snag our pick for best bidet and more for 10% off with code CNNEARTH.

• Rumpl: Save on versatile blankets and outdoor gear with 15% off sitewide when you use code CNNEARTH.

• Who Gives A Crap: Get 21% off your first toilet paper subscription with Who Gives A Crap when you use code CNNEARTH.

• Ruggable: The durable Maia Re-jute rug, made from plastic water bottles, is built to last — and it’s also 15% off with code CNNEARTH.

• Aerogarden: Take 30% off indoor gardening kits and more with code CNNEARTH, now through April 24.

Outdoor gear



• Kammok: Save 20% on the Roo Single hammock with code CNNEARTH.

• Klean Kanteen: Save on sustainable drinkware and more with 30% off sitewide when you use code CNNEARTH.

• Rockport: Get 20% off and free shipping on Eco Selects trail shoes with code CNNEARTH until May 15.

Eco-minded tech



• Decluttr: All refurbished tech is 15% off with code CNNEARTH (max discount is $50).

• LifeProof: Get 15% off phone cases and accessories sitewide with code CNNEARTH.

More Earth Week deals



• Amazon: Eco-friendly beauty brands such as Tom’s and Burt’s Bees are up to 45% off from April 20 to 27.

• Avocado: Get two pillows free with the purchase of any Green, Luxury, Latex or Eco mattress with code APRIL22. You can also score $100 off bed frames and bases with code FRAMED and 20% off the Hass Fleece Collection, now through May 2.

• Bio Bidet: Save on bestselling bidet seats during the Earth Day Savings Event, now through April 24.

• Brondell: For the entire month of April, you can score a free tree planting kit with any purchase at Brondell.

• CrazyCap: Get 20% off colorful, functional metal water bottles.

• Grove Co.: Get a free cleaning set — including reusable spray bottles, cleaner concentrate, a scrubber sponge and more — and $5 off your first order.

• Madewell: You can get $10 off orders of $100+, stackable with the concurrent sale event, when you use code DOWELL10.

• One Ocean Beauty: Save 25% on orders over $150 with code EARTH25 through April 30.

• Stasher: Save on sustainable replacements to plastic bags with 25% off sitewide from April 19 to 24.

• The Sak: Enjoy 15% off eco-friendly handbags in The Sak’s sustainable and Sakroots EcoTwill collections.