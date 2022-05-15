Everton boss Frank Lampard slates referee for missing ‘clear’ penalty in Brentford loss

The Brazilian got up to convert the spot-kick and put his side back ahead. However, the visitors scored twice more in the second half to turn the game on its head.

Substitute Salomon Rondon was then sent off for a reckless challenge to reduce Everton to nine men in the closing stages. Safety is still in the hands of Lampard’s side ahead of Thursday’s match at home to Crystal Palace, and that is the message from the Chelsea legend to his players.

“The important thing is that we have a positive attitude to what the next few days look like going into Palace, because it’s in our hands,” he added. “To be here at Goodison again, hopefully with 11 on the pitch, and go for it ourselves.

“We’ve got two more games, three more points will do it and a home game is the next one.”

