Frank W. Yazum Obituary (2022) The Daily Gazette Co.

Frank W. Yazum passed away at his Rotterdam home on May 10, 2022 following a long illness. Born in Amsterdam, NY on May 16, 1930 to Polish immigrants Jozefa Ostrowski Yazum and Frank Yazum, he was just days short of his 92nd birthday.

Upon graduation from Wilbur Lynch High School in 1948, he embarked on his long career at the General Electric Company. He was a very proud veteran, serving in the US Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953.

After his return from military service, he entered the GE Apprentice training program, earning an Associate degree, later completing a Bachelor’s degree from Empire State College. Through the years he was an active member of the Apprentice Alumni Association serving as VP, President and on the Board of Directors.

In 1954, he met his beloved wife Rachel through work at the GE Gas Turbine Drafting Department and they married in 1955. A dedicated GE employee, he spent most of his 44-year career at the Research & Development Center in Niskayuna first as a Designer/Draftsman and later a Facilities Designer. He thrived in the creative atmosphere, working with top scientists, engineers and tradespeople, making many lifelong friendships.

Through the years, he and his wife enjoyed traveling to many places including the Carribean, Greece and throughout Europe. He relished social engagements, golfing, bowling and luncheons with friends and co-workers. Wherever he went, Frank initiated conversations, he truly enjoyed meeting and engaging with people, both friends and strangers.

He was proud of his Polish heritage and his Amsterdam roots and in his later years looked forward to time spent working with his daughter researching family genealogy. There were several trips taken to Poland, many with son Stephen, then daughter Kim, and a last memorable trip in 2011 with his daughter and both grandchildren.

Frank leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 66 years, Rachel P. (Williman) Yazum, his daughter Kimberly Jess (Steven), grandchildren Robin Pelletier (Joshua), Andrew Jess, great grandchildren Elijah and Charlotte Pelletier and many friends. He was sadly predeceased by his beloved son Frank Stephen Yazum in 2000. The family would like to especially thank Katrina Hernandez, his aide in the last year who was very dear to him.

He understood the power of love and even in his last days continued to focus on the well being of others. He will be remembered as a kind, caring and compassionate gentleman to all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him.

A prayer will be held on Tuesday, May 17 at 10:15 a.m. at Bond Funeral Home, funeral services at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel’s Church, Rotterdam. Burial with military honors to immediately follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna.

Donations in his name made be made to City Mission, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady 12305 or Things of My Very Own, 249 Green St., Schenectady 12305. Online condolences and memories may be left at bondfuneralhome.com.