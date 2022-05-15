George Harrison Said It Would Be Very Selfish if The Beatles Didn’t Record Together Again After They Split

George Harrison had some surprising thoughts after The Beatles split in 1970. Out of the group, George was the least suited for fame. By 1969, George was getting frustrated with John Lennon and Paul McCartney for putting him on the back burner. He was sick of being a glorified session man and briefly quit during the Let It Be Sessions.

So, when The Beatles split, George should’ve been the most relieved. However, he wasn’t, not entirely. George hoped for a day when The Beatles made music together again. He assumed that he and his bandmates only needed some time apart to get recording solo out of their systems.

George Harrison and The Beatles | Potter/Express/Getty Images

George said it was good that The Beatles split up because then they didn’t have to compromise on anything

The Beatles had deep-rooted problems when they broke up. It all collectively reached boiling point.

George was free. Suddenly, he could release his stockpile of songs he’d kept locked away, waiting. He could be a solo artist if he wanted and didn’t have to compromise on anything. So, for George, leaving The Beatles wasn’t all bad.

“Paul and John and myself have got just so many songs, I think this is a good way, you know, if we do our own albums,” George told WABC-FM New York’s Howard Smith (per Beatles Interviews). “That way we don’t have to compromise. I mean, we lose whatever we get from each other — we sacrifice that in order to do a total sort of thing.

“Because in a way, Paul wants to do his songs his way. He doesn’t want to do his songs my way. And I don’t wanna do my songs their way, really.”

Despite it being a tense time, George looked at the positives of The Beatles’ split and hoped for the best. He wanted out of the band before the rest. However, he assumed that all The Beatles needed was some time apart to explore solo careers.

“I’m sure that after we’ve all completed an album or even two albums each, then that novelty will have worn off,” George said.