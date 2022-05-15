‘Her dignity and devotion’ Tom Cruise speaks of his ‘great admiration’ for the Queen





Speaking to ITV, the Top Gun actor said the “world knows the dignity, devotion and kindness” of the Queen. Mr Cruise will be introducing the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery live at an open-air show being staged close to Windsor Castle for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. He described the “great respect” he had for the monarch, smiling ear-to-ear as he recalled being asked if he would like to be involved in the Queen’s celebrations.

Mr Cruise said: “It’s a real privilege. I was just very honoured [when I was asked to be part of the Jubilee celebrations]. “She’s just a woman that I greatly admire. I think she is someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion. “What she has accomplished has been historic. I just remember always as a kid seeing photos of her. “She has met presidents, world leaders, people from all walks of life.

“Not just Americans, but the world knows the dignity, devotion and kindness, that is what I have always felt about her. “Someone that understands her position and has held it through a history that’s just been extraordinary the past 70 years. “Even before I started producing movies, I would bring them here to England because I just liked the crews and the people. “I love the history of England and I just have great respect for the Queen. So when they asked I instantly said ‘Yeah, it would be my honour’. It’s wonderful.” READ MORE: Tom Cruise mobbed by fans at Royal Windsor Horse Show [REPORT]

The show ground has been affected by showers throughout the day but, Mr Cruise added, “for the Queen it will be dry”. The monarch arrived at the castle arena in the grounds of the Royal Windsor Horse Show earlier today for the performance of A Gallop Through History. The crowd gave the monarch a standing ovation, similar to what she received at the Royal Windsor Horse Show races earlier this week, as she arrived by car into the arena. There was continued applause as the Queen, flanked by her son the Earl of Wessex, made her way to her seat in the royal box.