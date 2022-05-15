How Naomi and Wynonna Judd Overcame a ‘Turbulent’ Period in Their Relationship

Doing almost anything productive with some teenage children is nearly impossible. So, many parents might be able to imagine how difficult it could be to build a country music career with one. But Naomi Judd and her daughter Wynonna Judd did just that as The Judds.

Though they had some difficulties, their shared love for each other, music, and their fans brought them together. Keep reading to discover what Naomi once said about her “very turbulent relationship” with teenage Wynonna and how they worked it all out.