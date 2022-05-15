How to ease shingles symptoms at home: Running an oat bath ‘can lower the itchiness’

She said: “Oat baths can also increase skin hydration and moisturisation which induces soothing and calming effects, especially on swollen and sensitive skins.

“Frequent oat baths can lower discomfort and cleanse the skin, preventing further skin infections.

“I suggest you shower twice a day in oat water, morning and evening, for at least 15 minutes each session to reap the expected benefits.”

The exact recipe for preparing the bath can often vary, however, adding one cup of oat powder to lukewarm water should do the trick.