‘I felt sick’ Kathleen Turner on brutal end of Michael Douglas ‘affair’





Their chemistry on screen sizzles in 1984’s Romancing the Stone and was obvious to audiences and Hollywood bosses – and, indeed, to Douglas’ wife. It was so explosively successful on screen and at the box office that a sequel, Jewel on the Nile, was speedily rushed through for the following year. Turner has openly spoken of her sexual attraction to her co-star and her hopes for something long-term.

In 2017 she said: “We had a wild crush on each other. At that time I was unattached and Michael was separated from his wife Diandra, so I thought this was a go. We were in the process of falling in love – fervent, longing looks and heavy flirtation.” Last year, she added: “Oh, I was yearning, babe, but he was still married, although they were separated, and so I thought there was hope for me. “It was that wonderful sexual tension, you know?”

Turner described the upsetting moment Diandra Douglas confronted the pair. She said: “Then Diandra came down and reminded me he was still married. We were in a hotel in Valencia having dinner when she arrived. That gave her a chance to say in front of me, ‘You know we’re still married and I have no intention of ending it. “I thought, ‘That’s that.’ The last thing I’d do to another woman is interfere in that. I felt sick. It was thrilling to be falling in love, then I felt I’d been kicked in the stomach.” Diandra wouldn’t file for divorce until 1995, although the marriage had been on the rocks along before that. Douglas would start dating Catherine Zeta-Jones in March 1999 and they married in the November of the following year.

However, with hindsight, Turner believes she was better off without Douglas. She said in 2017: “In truth, he was a misogynist. We had lunch not long ago and he may be different now, but I don’t think he would’ve liked me finding my power as his wife so, you know, it’s probably a good thing.” Douglas was more restrained last year, describing what happened: “Life goes different ways and you can’t really second-guess.”