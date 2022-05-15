Categories
UK

Jamie Oliver slams junk food BOGOF ban delay ‘Wasted opportunity’


The celebrity chef said the plan to axe junk food adverts before a 9pm watershed, which has been put on hold for a year, was key to protecting child health. Ministers are also deferring the ban on buy-one-get-one-free deals for foods and drinks high in fat, salt or sugar in England for 12 months so they can review the impact on family budgets.

The move was welcomed by the industry and by some Tory MPs but has left health campaigners shocked.

Mr Oliver, 46, posted: “We know there’s a vital need to protect child health and make sure the next generation doesn’t suffer from diet-related disease. Policies like restricting junk food advertising to kids are crucial for levelling up and popular with the public.

‘Parents kids more “This is a wasted opportunity and it starts to erode the whole obesity strategy – which at some point looked progressive and world-leading… “Parents and kids don’t want to hear any more excuses from the Government.”

The delay was also criticised by former health minister Lord Bethell, who said failure to tackle the “obesity crisis” would simply add to the strain on the NHS.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today show: “I am concerned that it will blow a hole in the obesity strategy. That has a massive follow-on effect on all of our health targets.

“More people are getting cancer due to obesityrelated effects. All of this illness that is caused by [being] overweight from junk food is being carried by the NHS and the taxpayer.”

But Tory MP Esther McVey said she is delighted by the rethink and argues the measures should be permanently abandoned.

She said: “Thank goodness common sense has prevailed, for how on earth in a cost-of-living crisis could the Government be banning ‘get one free’?

“People need to be free to make their own choices.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said the ban on multi-buy promotions will now take effect in October 2023 and the ban on pre-9pm adverts will be moved back to January 2024.

Public health minister Maggie Throup said the Government is still committed to ending obesity, adding: “Pausing restrictions on deals like buy-one-get-one-free will allow us to understand its impact [amid] an unprecedented global economic situation.”



Source link

Tony Whitfield

By Tony Whitfield

Tony Whitfield is a reporter on the Sunday Express. Also is a Senior News Editor, MLC News. As seen in: MLC News, Daily Express, Daily Mirror, Fox News, Sunday Mirror, The Independent, The Sun, Daily Star (UK), Metro.News, New York Post, Edinburgh Evening News, HuffPost UK, Scotland on Sunday, Birmingham Live, The Scottish Sun, Airdrie & Coatbridge Advertiser, Ayrshire Post, Scottish Daily Record, Bristol Post, Devon Live, indy100, The Yorkshire Post, Hull Daily Mail, CornwallLive, Sunderland Echo, Washington Star, Wharfe Valley Times, Gloucestershire Echo, Kent Messenger, Yorkshire Evening Post, Lancashire Evening Post, The London Economic, Belfast News Letter, News Letter, Plymouth Live, The Star (Sheffield), The Bath Chronicle, Blackpool Gazette, The News (Portsmouth), Derry Journal, Wigan Evening Post, Derbyshire Times, Doncaster Free Press, West Sussex County Times, Fife Free Press, Wakefield Express, Banbury Guardian, Northumberland Gazette, The Falkirk Herald, Ecotextile News, South Yorkshire Times, Bexhill-On-Sea Observer, Pontefract & Castleford Express, Southern Reporter, Hemsworth & South Elmsall Express, Textile Evolution Magazine, Nonwovens News

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.