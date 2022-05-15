Just bought a new Samsung Galaxy? You will be shocked by what it’s now worth

If you’ve just treated yourself to a shiny new Galaxy S22 then you might want to stop reading now. New research has just been published which shows the smartphone depreciation winners and losers and Samsung’s devices definitely aren’t leading the pack when it comes to holding their value.

According to phone trade-in site Sellcell.com, the Galaxy S22 lost a whopping 55 percent of its value just a few months after launch. That means a $999 (£820) Galaxy S22+ is worth just $530 (£430) just eight weeks after it’s purchased.

That’s a pretty dramatic drop and things look even worse for this device when you compare it to the iPhone. Some versions of Apple’s new iPhone 13 lost just six percent of their value over the same period.

For example, the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs $1,099 from an Apple Store but if a user wanted to sell it two months later it would still be worth over $1,000.

Along with the Galaxy S22, there’s also bad news for Google’s Pixel 6 which also dropped in value by around 40 percent after just two months.

