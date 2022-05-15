‘Leaders are confused’ Putin hit by MORE tactical malaise over Ukraine referendum plan

Kherson lies on the Dnipro River near the Black Sea, only about 60 miles from Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula seized and annexed by Russia in 2014.

Its call for annexation was made by Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the military administration Russia put in place to run Kherson in late April.

He said in a televised briefing on Wednesday, May 11: “The city of Kherson is Russia; there will be no the KNR [Kherson People’s Republic] on the territory of the Kherson region, there will be no referendums.

“It will be a single decree based on the appeal of the leadership of the Kherson region to the president of the Russian Federation, and there will be a request to make [Kherson] into a full-fledged region of the Russian Federation.”

