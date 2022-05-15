Letter: The ‘cat’ is no friend to the environment

The UK government has imposed import tariffs on palladium and platinum necessary for the catalytic converter, used to reduce emissions (Report, May 9). This is proof positive of how superfluous the “cat” is.

I should know. I used to work in an MOT garage. In the first hour of my first day my colleagues explained to me that the cat causes the vehicle to use more fuel — and detracts from fuel economy or lean burn methods. The unnecessary contraption is also a cause of breakdowns.

Quite simply the cat is no friend to the environment. The way forward is to encourage fuel economy combined with massive investment in public transport infrastructure.

John Barstow

Pulborough, West Sussex, UK