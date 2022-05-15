Lydia Bright smiles with adorable daughter Loretta as they play at theme park

The Only Way is Essex favourite Lydia Bright was all smiles as she was snapped having fun at London’s first indoor inflatable theme park with two year old daughter Loretta.

The reality star, 31, joined a VIP list of guests who had the opportunity to try out Inflata Nation in Colindale, north London, before its official opening to the public on Saturday.

Lydia and Loretta were pictured smiling as they emerged themselves in inflatable ball pools and could also be seen having fun whizzing down a big blue inflatable slide.

The mother and daughter were clearly enjoying every minute of their indoor inflatable experience as they tried out all the inflatable fun at the new indoor bouncy castle venue including a shooting game and were seen crawling through inflatable tunnels.







The huge indoor bouncy castle arena, at Colindale Retail Park on Edgware Road, gives both children and adults the chance to enjoy some brilliant bouncing activities together and the reality star made sure she and Loretta made the most of all on offer.

And Lydia proved it wasn’t just for the kids, and really was fun for all ages as she was snapped alone jumping up and down on a huge inflatable trampoline.

Speaking at the VIP preview event, Lydia said: “We’ve had so much fun! The site is brilliant with loads to do and there’s even a special under-fours section for little kids like Loretta. She’s had a blast.”







The former TOWIE favourite recently informed fans that she had “huge” news and revealed she had begun steps to move out of the house she had called home for more than a decade to relocate to her “forever home”.

She said: “I was going to take the day off stories. However, something HUGE happened today. My house went on the market whilst I was away. I had so many viewings over the weekend and today I received my first offer.

“It made me want to film a beautiful video of my home, whilst it was all clean. Because who knows how long we will be here now.







“It’s bittersweet, I am so excited to find our ‘forever home’. But I am also heartbroken to say goodbye to my house of 11 years. Has anyone else felt the same, saying goodbye to their first home?”

She shared video footage around her home of 11 years as she began plans to leave it after creating the home she loved and had decorated with minimalist décor throughout.

