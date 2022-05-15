Man Utd have four players Erik ten Hag is convinced he can improve after Ajax success

Erik ten Hag is convinced that he will be able to develop four youngsters at Manchester United as he prepares to make the move to Old Trafford. The Dutchman has had brilliant success bringing in the youth through at Ajax.

And Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay have been identified as those who Ten Hag believes can become world-class, according to the Mirror.The 52-year-old was identified as the right man to take over last month ahead of Mauricio Pochettino.

One of the main reasons behind the choice was because of his development of young talents – a cornerstone of United’s philosophy that has been in place since their formation. The club’s academy has a brilliant track record with producing top stars.

After a disastrous season where the Red Devils will go without Champions League football, this is one of their most important summer transfer windows in years. And Ten Hag will want to bring in players that suit his style rather than the big glitzy names.

