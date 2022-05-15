Manchester roadside cleanup protects environment

On April 30, Manchester residents and friends came together once again to protect our environment. Over 75 people came out to pick up over 2 tons of roadside trash and debris, removing this insidious, unnecessary pollution from our fields, forests, and waterways. We were able to cover most of the town’s major roads.

Once again, we had excellent participation from the Manchester Boy Scouts, the Manchester snowmobile Club and Lions Club, Kennebec Savings Bank, Hope Baptist Church, local businesses, and residents.

Thanks to the Manchester Conservation Commission for organizing the annual event, Board of Selectmen for continuing to fund the effort, and especially to all the groups and residents who turned out.

Garry Hinkley

Manchester