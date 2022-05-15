Meghan and Harry given ‘behind scenes’ blueprint to return to Royal Family frontline





After marrying in 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rode high on a wave of national popularity. However, their shock exit from working royal roles in 2020, and subsequent bombshell TV interviews about life in the Firm, affected their popularity with the British public.

The latest YouGov data for quarter one of 2022 highlights that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed out on the top 10 of the most popular royals in the UK. Harry ranked 11 out of 15 with a popularity rating of 32 percent, while Meghan was in 14th place with 24 percent popularity. News of the couple’s imminent return for the Jubilee celebrations next month has also received a mixed response from royal watchers. The trip allows the 96-year-old monarch to reunite with her family, and also to meet with her great-grandchildren Archie and Lilibet as they were confirmed to be joining their parents for the trip to Britain.

However, others claimed attending high-profile events for Her Majesty’s historic reign provides them with an opportunity to bolster the royal aspect of their personal brand, which could be utilised for their Netflix show or Harry’s upcoming memoir. Commenting on the reaction relating to the Sussexes imminent return, Kinsey Schofield, the founder of Los Angeles-based royals site ToDiForDaily.com, claims the couple should have a “behind the scenes” meeting with members of the Firm. Ms Schofield, who has worked in the PR industry for over 10 years, claims this more covert meeting should happen before any public appearances featuring Meghan, Harry and the Royal Family takes place. She told Express.co.uk: “I do believe that the British people would become more welcoming and trusting of the California couple if they ingratiated themselves back into the family quietly and behind the scenes before making any public appearances alongside the family.” READ MORE: ‘Cringe de la cringe’ Harry mocked for wearing ‘girl dad’ T-shirt

“They are in desperate need of trust and sincerity to carry on.” Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told i that, while media interest surrounding the Sussexes’ involvement in the Jubilee will be high, their attendance will not overshadow the Queen’s historic event. He described their visit as a “show of unity”, before going on to say that Meghan and Harry’s private meeting with the Queen and Prince Charles at Windsor last month revived hopes of a rapprochement. He said: “It’s a good sign that there was a meeting between them and the Queen. It is the start of what is a very deep rift being healed.”

The series of bombshell claims made by the duo saw them being accused of severely damaging the Royal Family’s international reputation, while others questioned the accuracy of their allegations. In the interview, the couple claimed there had been “concerns and conversations” raised by a member of the family about what colour Archie’s skin would be. However, the couple would not disclose which family member they were referring to. They also claimed that a rift had arisen between Harry and Prince Charles, with the Duke claiming that at one point his father had “stopped taking my calls”.