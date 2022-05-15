Meningitis symptoms: Three of the ‘most common’ signs not including a rash





The NHS says meningitis “is most common in babies, young children, teenagers, and young adults”. Meningitis is often associated with the appearance of a rash, however, there are three more common symptoms that can appear beforehand. These include a fever, headache, and a stiff neck. The sooner these symptoms are spotted the more likely the patient is to escape long lasting damage.

Other symptoms of meningitis include:

• Cold hands and feet

• Vomiting

• Confusion

• Breathing quickly

• Muscle and joint pain

• Pale, mottled, or blotchy skin

• A dislike of bright lights

• Being very sleep or difficult to wake

• Seizures An individual with the condition needs to be treated as soon as possible; the best courses of action are to contact 999 or go straight to A&E. READ MORE: Harry H. Corbett’s fight with heart attacks

There are two main forms of meningitis. The most common, but least serious, is known as viral meningitis while the most dangerous is bacterial meningitis. Meningitis has several causes including bacteria, enteroviruses, and the mumps virus. The disease can be spread by sneezing, coughing, or kissing. DON’T MISS

While the condition is treatable, in some cases it has resulted in children requiring liver transplants. The virus has also taken the lives of a small number of children, leaving their families grieving and looking for answers. It is hoped with further investigation, there could be an answer to the urgent question of what is causing the infections. Scientists are working flat out to stop the spread and eradicate the virus.