Mirante discusses Milan’s positive environment and praises ‘fantastic’ Rossoneri fans

Ahead of the game between AC Milan and Atalanta, which is now less than 15 minutes away, Antonio Mirante spoke to the media. The backup goalkeeper assured that the Rossoneri are ready for the clash.

Mirante arrived at Milan mid-season due to the injuries of Mike Maignan and Alessandro Plizzari. He’s yet to make an appearance on the pitch but he at least got to make a media one, speaking to MilanTV (via MilanNews) ahead of the game.

The growth of the group…

“I have found a consolidated group with a desire to grow. An environment dedicated to work, exceptional guys who try to improve themselves. This has meant that Milan is at this point today.”

On the fans…

“These are emotions that you carry inside, that make you want to play and live. Even away from home they were fantastic, an added value for us.”

Milan are currently two points ahead of city rivals Inter and will be hoping to add another three points to their bag this evening. It could be enough to seal the Scudetto but it would obviously depend on the Nerazzurri’s result tonight (vs. Cagliari).

San Siro is sold out and it will be a special atmosphere there tonight. Curva Sud have prepared a mighty tifo and it will be very interesting to see how the players will respond to this. Hopefully, it will give them lots of energy.