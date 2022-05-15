New Wekiva Parkway section to open Monday

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida’s beltway is another step closer to completion. The new Wekiva Parkway section is set to open as soon as Monday.

The 4-lane parkway is slated to reduce travel times for a lot of the residents in this area, making it especially easier to get to Sanford and Mount Dora.

The new elevated toll road stretches State Road 429 from near Camp Challenge Road in Lake County to just west of Longwood Markham Road in Seminole County. It’s taken nearly 5 years to complete this project and is estimated to cost more than a billion-and-a-half dollars.

This area also has a non-tolled service road for local travel and a new bridge over the Wekiva River, as well as several wildlife bridges to allow animals to pass safely between the Seminole State Forest and Rock Springs Run State Reserve. The new crossings add nearly a mile-and-a-half of space for animals to travel underneath the roadways — about 100 times more space than what existed prior to the project according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

FDOT expects the final stretch of Wekiva Parkway will open to traffic next year, which will connect Wekiva Parkway with State Road 417.