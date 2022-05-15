Novak Djokovic sends Rafael Nadal French Open warning as he finds best form with Rome win

Despite blowing his second set lead to fall in two, Tsitsipas was full of praise for his conqueror in the trophy ceremony. “Novak, congratulations my friend,” he said. “You’ve been showing great discipline, great effort last couple years what you’ve been doing.”

The world No 5 also said he wanted to replicate the Serb’s accomplishments, adding: “I try my best every single day, I really hope I can get to your level one day, it’s very inspiring.” But Djokovic was ready to pile the praise back on his opponent, saying: “I know you’re very humble but you have a lot to be proud of in your career,” also calling Tsitsipas “one of the best leaders that this sport can have.”