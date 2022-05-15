Obituaries in Burlington, NC | TheTimesNews.com

Betty Zane Roberson Hawkins, 86, of Burlington received the gift of eternal life Thursday, May 12, 2022. She is now celebrating her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and in the company of the many loved ones who went before her. What a moment of rejoicing that must have been, seeing Jesus face-to-face.

A native of Alamance County, she was the daughter of William Allen “Al” Roberson and Clarice Foster Roberson, both deceased. She married the love of her life, Donald L. “Don” Hawkins, in 1956. She never fully recovered after losing him in 2011. Both were retired from Western Electric and AT&T, where their work directly contributed to US National Security efforts during the Cold War years. Betty was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church of Burlington.

Survivors include two sisters, Carolyn Dodson of Burlington, and Sue Crabtree (Morris) of Graham; two brothers-in-law, Bill Hinshaw of Liberty, and Steve Dodson of Belhaven; and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by a sister, Tobie Anne Hinshaw.

Betty never met a stranger. If you ever ate at Grill Worx in Glen Raven, she likely stopped to greet you at some time or another. She had quite a green thumb, and a passion for gardening and growing flowers, especially her African violets. She enjoyed meeting regularly to play cards with her neighborhood friends, dining out as a social activity, researching family genealogy, and managing the logistics of high school and family reunion events. She could also often be found working jigsaw puzzles or reading books by Nicholas Sparks and Danielle Steele. She enjoyed listening to music by Elvis Presley and was arguably the #1 fan of Elvis and the Duke, John Wayne.

The funeral service will be conducted at the Rich & Thompson Chapel in Burlington on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm by the Rev. Trey Harris with the family receiving friends from 12:30 until 2:00 pm prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, or Dementia Alliance of North Carolina, all of which provide research and other resources for diseases that directly impacted her life.

