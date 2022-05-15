Palm NFT Studio Partners With Moonwalk to Simplify Web3 For Brands

Palm NFT Studio today announced a new strategic partnership with Moonwalk, the leading no-code Web3 platform for brands, creators, and communities. As a preferred partner, Moonwalk will enable brands, media companies, and creators to quickly and easily add utility, engagement, and rewards to NFT projects powered by the Palm network.

“Through this partnership, Moonwalk will be able to help brands, creators, and developers on the Palm network add utility and engagement to their projects in as little as 10 minutes, with no coding knowledge required.“ ”

Starting today, Moonwalk customers will have the ability to mint NFTs on the Palm network directly from the Moonwalk Customer Dashboard. Moonwalk customers minting on the Palm network can add dynamic utility to Palm network NFTs, including rewards, live event ticket access, gated content, e-commerce and social integrations, metaverse features, real world unlockables, and more.

“We believe in a future where NFTs are more than just collectables: they are the very building blocks of a new community-driven web,” said Dan Heyman, Co-Founder and CEO of Palm NFT Studio. “Through this new partnership, Moonwalk is helping our community members transform NFTs into digital assets that connect communities, drive engagement, and reward true fans.”

The Palm network is Ethereum compatible, 99% more energy-efficient than Proof of Work systems, features fast transactions and low gas fees, is scalable, and is optimized for regulatory compliance. Having launched in 2021, there are currently over 1,000,000 wallet addresses and more than 1,750 NFT contracts on the Palm network. It is the preferred platform for large scale NFT programs for Nifty’s and Candy Digital’s digital collectible program with Major League Baseball. The Palm network is also used by HENI and Damien Hirst for “The Currency,” Warner Bros.’ for “Space Jam 2” and “The Matrix Resurrections”, AMC’s program for “The Batman”, the DC FanDome, and the Bat Cowl Collection.

"Palm NFT Studio is powering some of the most interesting and innovative NFT projects in the world," said Greg Consiglio, Co-Founder of Moonwalk.

The Moonwalk platform drives Web 3 engagement and new revenue streams through the use of branded wallets, compliant social tokens, and NFTs with virtual and real-life experiences. Fans can earn or purchase NFTs, unlock eCommerce discounts, private social channels, live event tickets, and more using a simple no-code product suite.

