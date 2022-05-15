Parkinson’s disease symptoms: Skin condition ‘commonly found in people with the condition’

While dermatitis is a common skin condition, for many it can be chronic and, as a result, cause deterioration in mental health due to lowered self-esteem.

In recent years studies have begun to look at whether this forms part of a snowballing effect, and whether poor mental health can be linked to a worsening of dermatitis.

A review of studies related to dermatitis, eczema, and mental health has found eczema increases the risk of anxiety or depression.

Published in the journal PLOS ONE, the research was conducted by the Sixth Affiliated Hospital of Kunming Medical University in China.