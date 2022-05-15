Peter Andre insists he won’t be returning to camp for I’m A Celeb All Stars

Pop sensation Peter Andre has confirmed he won’t be returning to the jungle for the All Stars edition of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

The 49 year old singer, who is currently performing in Grease on London’s West End, says that even if ITV came knocking with a huge pay offer, he wouldn’t be signing up for another stint in the jungle.

According to a report by The Sun, Peter shot down any hopes fans may have about his return when he confirmed he wouldn’t be appearing as a contestant again. He did however, tease that he could perhaps be convinced to return in a presenting capacity.

When asked directly about any chance of a return the star said: “I wouldn’t but I would definitely present it…as in, I know Ant and Dec present it but you know the spin offs they do.”

Insisting there was no bad blood or ill feelings towards the show, which changed his life back in 2004, the Mysterious Girl singer said: “I wouldn’t go back because I have already – when Fatima Whitbread was in there in 2011 I went back as she was talking about me but I went in for a day and that was it.

“I mean, how many times do you do the same thing? I wouldn’t but it is one of the best shows on TV.

“I think people would be like ‘mate get over it. You’ve been on it too many times’. I would like to present it though.”

It was during Peter’s first appearance back on the show in 2004 that he met Katie Price, with the pair embarking on a romance soon after before getting married and having two children together Princess and Junior.

The pair parted ways in 2009 after four years of marriage, with Peter later going on to marry current wife Emily, with whom he now shares a further two children Millie and Theo.







As part of the upcoming All Stars edition of I’m a Celeb, ITV will be welcoming back some of the most memorable and much loved campmates from years gone by to declare the champion of champions among jungle royalty.

Instead of heading Down Under, the special series will be filmed in South Africa later this year, in Kruger National Park.

A normal series is also slated to take place in Australia once again, meaning viewers at home will have been treated to three series of the hit show in less than two years, after the success of the most recent series that was shot in North Wales.

All three series will continue to be presented by hosts Ant and Dec, with a source close to the project saying: “Fans have been crying out for a Best Of series for years, and their prayers are being answered.

“The normal show will be filmed in Australia as planned, unless COVID makes it impossible again. The South African project is in no way a back-up, it’s a completely different series.

“It will see all of the iconic names who have made the show so popular over the years return to the campfire and battle it out to be crowned the Best Of champion.”

