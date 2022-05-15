Piers Morgan sparks backlash over claim Eurovision is ‘rigged farce’ after Ukraine win

Piers Morgan, 57, has unleashed a debate on social media after stating his opinion on the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. Last night’s event saw Ukraine’s entry, Kalush Orchestra, win the contest with their song, Stefania, in a symbolic show of public support amid the country’s Russian invasion.

But Piers blasted the contest, saying it was “politically-motivated” and claiming Ukraine could have presented their “bomb-sniffing dogs” and still won.

In view of his 7.9 million Twitter followers, Piers labelled the musical event “a rigged farce”.

He tweeted: “The world’s most absurd, pointless, politically-motivated ‘contest’ excels itself.

“Ukraine could have sent one of its heroic bomb-sniffing dogs to bark the national anthem and still won.

