Piers Morgan sparks backlash over claim Eurovision is ‘rigged farce’ after Ukraine win

Piers Morgan, 57, has unleashed a debate on social media after stating his opinion on the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. Last night’s event saw Ukraine’s entry, Kalush Orchestra, win the contest with their song, Stefania, in a symbolic show of public support amid the country’s Russian invasion.
But Piers blasted the contest, saying it was “politically-motivated” and claiming Ukraine could have presented their “bomb-sniffing dogs” and still won.
In view of his 7.9 million Twitter followers, Piers labelled the musical event “a rigged farce”.
He tweeted: “The world’s most absurd, pointless, politically-motivated ‘contest’ excels itself.
“Ukraine could have sent one of its heroic bomb-sniffing dogs to bark the national anthem and still won.
“People are just delighted. Why is that annoying to you?”
Samantha_hazle penned: “I love you piers but you blatantly didn’t watch it so you prob best not to comment.
“It was a brilliant contest this year and the UK almost won so that just goes to show that it wasn’t actually that politically motivated this year!
“And how nice for the Ukraine.”
