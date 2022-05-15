Police Scotland spend £20million on electric cars to become ‘greenest force’

In the last three years the force bought 599 specially adapted Hyundai Kona models at a cost of £15.2million, figures released last week showed. A further £3.1million was spent on 130 charging points at 26 stations across the country, including Ayr, Dumfries, Dunblane, Edinburgh, Glasgow, -Hawick, and Kilmarnock.
That number is expected to increase to 400 over 50 sites.
Police Scotland confirmed that all of its electric fleet is fully operational.
The force’s spokesman said: “The strategic vision for Police Scotland is to be a fit-for-purpose, efficient, effective and sustainable 21st-century police service.
“In order to do this, significant projects are under way to create a new operating model for the organisation, including the work relating to our fleet.”
However, Police Scotland expects all its EVs to have normal police markings in the future and be used on all calls, including 999s.
The force did not say if the cars are currently used as pursuit vehicles.
The eco fleet was given a first public outing last November when cars were used to take VIP visitors between Cop26 venues.
Police Scotland aims to be the first UK emergency service with an entire fleet of Ultra-Low Emission Vehicles (ULEV) and plans to phase out its diesel and petrol motors over the next six years.
In January, the Daily Record revealed that only 17 percent of all fleets at organisations like Scottish Fire & Rescue are electric.
Only four percent of Forestry and Land Scotland’s 604-vehicle fleet are zero-emission.
A spokesman for the Scottish Green Party said: “It is likely that many of these vehicles would have had to be replaced during this timescale in any case, and with petrol and diesel prices at record highs, green investment such as this will ultimately pay for itself in the years to come.”
