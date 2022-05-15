Police Scotland spend £20million on electric cars to become ‘greenest force’

In the last three years the force bought 599 specially adapted Hyundai Kona models at a cost of £15.2million, figures released last week showed. A further £3.1million was spent on 130 charging points at 26 stations across the country, including Ayr, Dumfries, Dunblane, Edinburgh, Glasgow, -Hawick, and Kilmarnock.

That number is expected to increase to 400 over 50 sites.

Police Scotland confirmed that all of its electric fleet is fully operational.

The force’s spokesman said: “The strategic vision for Police Scotland is to be a fit-for-purpose, efficient, effective and sustainable 21st-century police service.

“In order to do this, significant projects are under way to create a new operating model for the organisation, including the work relating to our fleet.”

