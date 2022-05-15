Categories
Celebrities

Rachel Riley claims JK Rowling’s trans views attacked due to her defence of Jews


The trans debate has also focused on the use of the term “birthing people”, which was introduced by a Brighton and Sussex Hospital Trust as an addition to “pregnant women” – something JK Rowling and fellow activists feel strongly about.

Rachel had already experienced what she described as cancel culture when she sued a former aide of Labour politician Jeremy Corbyn for libel.

Laura Murray had made a controversial tweet about her comments which Rachel claimed led to a campaign to have ousted from Countdown and cancelled.

Rachel, who has been vocal in the past about troll attacks directed at her, says she received a barrage of “abuse” after commenting on eggs being thrown at Corbyn.

The former leader of the Labour Party had been visiting a mosque in Finsbury Park, North London when he’d been pelted with eggs by a Brexit supporter back in 2019.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.