Rising star Carlos Alcaraz earning reputation as ‘The Next Nadal’

The surging, speedy, scrappy Spaniard will be among a short list of strong favorites at the French Open that begins Sunday.

And we’re not talking French kingmaker, Rafael Nadal, winner of a record 13 titles on Roland Garros’ red clay.

After his coming-out bash at the U.S. Open last September when he romped to the quarterfinals as an 18-year-old, Carlos Alcaraz has taken tennis by storm — and dirt — in 2022. He’s being branded as “The Next Nadal.’’

Except Mary Carillo, the legendary tennis broadcaster who will call the French Open for NBC, who says the teenaged stud has the upper hand on Nadal in one department.

“This could be recency bias because I’ve been at this a long time,’’ Carillo told The Post. “I swear to God, Carlos Alcaraz is the fastest player I’ve ever seen. That’s not even hyperbole. It’s remarkable.

“It’s not just foot speed, it’s footwork. The way he manages the court and reacts to anything short and just gets back in onto the court. He moves so well in the corners, gets in and out of them and takes the offensive so quickly. He’s a marvel.’’

Carlos Alcaraz competes at the 2021 U.S. Open. EPA

Tennis needs another men’s marvel because of the choppy state of the Big 3. In addition, the so-called “Next Gen’’ has failed to emerge in a spectacular way despite flashes.

The 40-year-old Roger Federer is still rehabbing his knee, Nadal is limping into the event with a chronic bad foot at age 36 and Novak Djokovic has lost a lot of fans over his vaccination brouhaha.

Enter the fresh face of Alcaraz, who has won three of the last four tournaments he’s played and has risen to No. 6.

In the Madrid clay-court tuneup this month, Alcaraz swept past Nadal, Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in consecutive days. Nobody had ever beaten Nadal and Djokovic in the same clay tournament.

“We’ve talked so long about the Big 3, but the last couple of years, it’s been the Big 1,’’ Carillo said, referring to Djokovic. “And we’ve been talking about the ‘Next Gen’ for so long.

“[Alcaraz] said he grew up idolizing Federer but he reminds in temperament much more of Rafa, playing every point for what it’s worth,’’ Carillo added. “Down love-40 serving, he still thinks he should win that game. He’s that guy. He plays with the joy of an 8-year-old who wants to show you he can do 100 pushups.’’

Carlos Alcaraz Dubreuil Corinne/Abaca/Sipa USA

To rest up for the French grind, Alcaraz sat out last week’s event in Rome that Djokovic captured Sunday. The Italian Open victory made Djokovic a very slight betting favorite over second-choice Alcaraz, who is 2-1 on BetMGM.

“Why not?,’’ Carillo said when asked if she feels he can win his first major at age 19. “He lacks best-of-five experience in majors but not a helluva lot else he’s without. It would be a thrill.’’

Alcaraz, who turned 19 on May 5, will be in his fifth Grand Slam event. He was a relative unknown at Flushing Meadows last September when he made his quarterfinal run, upsetting No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas along the way.

Tsitsipas is a longtime member of the “Next Gen’’ stars who have not fully lived up to their hype.

“Tsitsipas said it the other day and I’m sure meant it flippantly,’’ Carillo said. “He said when he grows up, he wants to be Carlos Alcaraz. He’s got the whole locker room watching, admiring him.’’

Listed at 6-foot-1, Alcaraz has the heart of Nadal, can be exquisite at the net despite lack of traditional tennis size and has arguably the best drop-shot in tennis.

“Pitch-perfect strokes,’’ Carillo said.

“Nadal has talked about how good [Alcaraz] is and humble he is,’’ Carillo added. “His uncle Toni told Rafa early on to stay hungry, stay humble. This kid personifies that.”

Alcaraz’s journey is boosted by having former French Open champion Juan Carlos Ferrero as coach. According to Carillo, Ferrero is so swept away, he has told his young family he wants to travel with the teenager full-time these next two years to smooth this transition to stardom.

“So many times there could be great, gifted young players who just have the wrong people around him,’’ said Carillo, who works for HBO’s “Real Sports” and is doing a piece on Chris Evert’s cancer battle. “They fill his head, take his money. He’s got a lot of good people around him.’’