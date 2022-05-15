‘Sex on the brain’ Frank Sinatra’s secret weapon ‘He was enormous’

Hollywood starlet Nacy Venturi once said: “He had sex on the brain. He would make love to anyone who came along.” The opportunities were limitless. Sinatra was one of the first-ever music teen idols long before he also became a major Hollywood star. Although he married his first wife Nancy at 24 and was presented as a wholesome family man with three young children, Nancy, Frank Jr and Tina, the star was already notorious for his conquests in his early big band days. Bandleader Tommy Dorsey remembered: “He was no matinée idol. He was a skinny kid with big ears. Yet what he did to women was something awful.”
Sinatra told his friend, Joey D’Orazio. “I can have every dame I want. I just can’t help myself. I don’t want to hurt Nancy. I just don’t want to sleep with her no more.”
Instead, he slept his way through fans and then a succession of Hollywood starlets, as well as some of the biggest names on the silver screen, from Ava Gardner to Marilyn Monroe, Lana Turner and Marlene Dietrich.
The star’s extraordinary voice and charisma were undoubtedly a factor – as were those famous peepers. Actress and close friend Ruta Lee said: “Those fabulous blue eyes of Frank Sinatra were so piercing when he was with you those blue eyes stayed with you, you felt like he was entering your soul, it was something incredible.”
Gardner was far more blunt when she described her husband’s biggest asset.
Gardner famously said: “He is only 110 pounds, but 10 pounds of it is c**k!”
The idol’s valet George Jacobs revealed in his book Mr S that his boss actually had special underwear made to contain and conceal his size in public.
Sinatra’s friend Gianni Russo said, a little more tactfully: “He was just a womaniser. How can I say this politely? He was well-endowed, so he didn’t leave these women wanting anything.”
And that list of women was extensive across the decades.
He told D’Orazio in this early days: “We’re animals, each and every one of us, that’s what we are, and we’re damn proud of it, too. I’m just looking to make it with as many women as I can.”
In the first year of his marriage to Nancy, Sinatra had already installed his first mistress, actress Alora Gooding, in an apartment, but certainly didn’t limit his conquests to her.
Band pianist Joe Bushkin said: “Whenever he could take a shot at a woman, he would.”
Apparently, it wasn’t just Sinatra’s physical attributes that impressed. Venturi recalled: “There was something unusually intensive about his lovemaking. At least it was with me.”
The star would eventually meet his match in Gardner. Between constant rowing and sex, their relationship was notoriously as explosive by day as by night. Sinatra said: “If we didn’t kill each other during the day, we might have killed each other in bed.”
