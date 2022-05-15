‘Sex on the brain’ Frank Sinatra’s secret weapon ‘He was enormous’

Hollywood starlet Nacy Venturi once said: “He had sex on the brain. He would make love to anyone who came along.” The opportunities were limitless. Sinatra was one of the first-ever music teen idols long before he also became a major Hollywood star. Although he married his first wife Nancy at 24 and was presented as a wholesome family man with three young children, Nancy, Frank Jr and Tina, the star was already notorious for his conquests in his early big band days. Bandleader Tommy Dorsey remembered: “He was no matinée idol. He was a skinny kid with big ears. Yet what he did to women was something awful.”

Sinatra told his friend, Joey D’Orazio. “I can have every dame I want. I just can’t help myself. I don’t want to hurt Nancy. I just don’t want to sleep with her no more.”

Instead, he slept his way through fans and then a succession of Hollywood starlets, as well as some of the biggest names on the silver screen, from Ava Gardner to Marilyn Monroe, Lana Turner and Marlene Dietrich.

The star’s extraordinary voice and charisma were undoubtedly a factor – as were those famous peepers. Actress and close friend Ruta Lee said: “Those fabulous blue eyes of Frank Sinatra were so piercing when he was with you those blue eyes stayed with you, you felt like he was entering your soul, it was something incredible.”

Gardner was far more blunt when she described her husband’s biggest asset.