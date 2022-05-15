Sex: Woman’s underwear that protects against the spread of STIs approved by US regulators





Made of a vanilla-flavoured latex that is about as thin as a condom, “Lorals for Protection” come in two styles — regular “bikinis” and “shorties”, which are briefs. They are designed to form a seal around the inside of the thigh, thereby keeping fluids in and maintaining a barrier between sexual partners while still allowing pleasurable sensations. Each pair is intended for single use and should be disposed of after sex — much like condoms and dental dams, the latter of which Lorals are intended to replace.

Lorals are the brainchild of Los Angeles-based entrepreneur and CEO of Brazen Goods, Melanie Cristol, who told the New York Times that she wanted to create a product that was made with actual sex in mind and made the wearer feel sexy and confident. The Lorals website says: “Lorals for Protection are single-use, natural latex undies that block the transmission of bodily fluids, harmful pathogens, and sexually transmitted infections during cunnilingus and rimming. “Ultra-thin, silky-smooth, and FDA-cleared, Lorals for Protection fit just like your favourite lingerie or undies — for safer sex and all the pleasure you can handle. “We think sexually transmitted infection protection should be sexy, wearable, and feel damn good.”

According to the NHS, infections commonly spread via oral sex include genital herpes, gonorrhoea, human papillomavirus (HPV) and syphilis. However, the practice can also result in the transmission of chlamydia, genital warts, hepatitis A–C, HIV, and pubic lice, although such occurs less frequently. As infectious disease specialist Dr Jeanne Marrazzo of the University of Alabama at Birmingham said: “Oral sex is not totally risk-free.” She added that there is a growing need for forms of protection like Lorals, as teenagers are increasingly “initiating their first sexual activity with oral sex”. Being “enjoyable to use” for people of all ages, she concluded, such products could “reduce anxiety and increase pleasure around that particular behaviour”. READ MORE: British journal warns US Supreme Court against abortion decision

FDA director Courtney Lias said: “The FDA’s authorisation of this product another option to protect against sexually transmitted infections during oral sex.” Until now, the only FDA-approved product for protection during oral sex was a dental dam — a thin sheet of latex material which similarly forms a barrier between the mouth and genitals, but required a hand to hold it in place. As the name suggests, dental dams were first invented as a means to isolate teeth during dental procedures — but were repurposed as sexual protection in the early nineties. This application never attracted the kind of widespread recognition or uptake given to condoms. Dr Marrazzo added: “They’re extremely unpopular. I mean, honestly, could there be anything less sexy than a dental dam?” However, in the last year, the FDA has also approved two new dental dam products from different companies. This may suggest increasing consumer interest in such forms of protection for use during oral sex. Lorals for Protection can be ordered — for the sum of $25 (around £20) for a pack of four — from the Lorals website.





