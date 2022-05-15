Skin cancer symptoms: The colour of your poo could be signalling advanced melanoma

Should a person experience the symptoms of bowel cancer it is essential they see their GP as soon as possible.

One of the most common signs of bowel cancer is a change in bowel habit such as pooing more often and the poo in question exhibiting a runnier, less solid, consistency.

Bowel cancer has been in the news recently amid reports the campaigner Dame Deborah James has entered end of life care.

The host of the podcast, You, Me, And The Big C, James was diagnosed in 2016 and has shared her experiences of living with cancer since then.