Sophie Wessex stylish in £295 navy velvet coat today – ‘sleek and feminine’

The Royal Windsor Horse Show is taking place between May 12 and May 15, 2022. Sophie Countess of Wessex has sported some elegant looks as she supports her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, from the sidelines.
On Laurie & Jules’ official website, the garment is described as “very sleek and feminine”, which perfectly befits the Countess’ personal style.
“Beatriz Navy Velvet Coat is an absolute classic look for all seasons.”
To contrast the smooth velvet, the garment boasts pewter buttons down the middle, which fastens the coat.
It also features the same buttons on the sleeves and pockets.
DON’T MISS
As for jewellery, Sophie went for some cool cluster pearl earrings.
Keeping makeup to a minimum, the Countess of Wessex boasted a pale pink lip, bronzed cheeks and a smokey eye.
Her hair was gathered behind her head in a loose bun, allowing the statement hat to take centre stage.
Royal fans have taken to social media to discuss the Countess’ latest look.
@Kelliw0416 tweeted: “I love the blue colour on the Countess.”
Laurie & Jules also took to social media to praise the royal.
The retailer’s Facebook status read: “#friday13 #lucky for some, thank you Sophie, Countess of Wessex for visiting our stand and looking forward to seeing you in our velvet jacket on Sunday #lovelycustomers #windsorhorseshow #showtime #velvetjacket #carriagedriving #royalty.
Yesterday, the Countess looked equally stylish in an olive green maxi skirt, £80 Mos Mosh Evelyn Yoro Blossom blouse, loafers and oversized sunnies.
Source link