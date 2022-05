It topped the jury vote, amassing 283 points, but Sam lost out on the crown to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra.

Presenter Angela told Sunday Brunch viewers she thought the secret to Sam’s second-place success was his campaigning.

She said: “It’s a great song, it was also a good campaign I think because every year with Eurovision you have to be in the clubs.

“Everyone has to get on board months ahead and everyone has to build these campaigns around their [songs].