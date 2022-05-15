The next Fortnite skin is a Fortnite streamer

It looks like the next Fortnite skin collab to come to the obscenely popular battle royale game is none other than Call of Duty and Fortnite streamer Ali-A, who will likely be revealed today as the next part of Epic’s Icon series – which includes other popular streamers such as Ninja.

Ali-A took to Twitter yesterday with a short animated video, done in the style of Fortnite, to temporarily say “goodbye” and that he would see everyone “in 24 hours” and “when I return, I’ll look… different.” The video concludes with a countdown – which concludes at 8pm BST today – and the Fortnite Creative map code 5135-8778-2901.

The map is a bit basic right now but includes a silhouette of the skin. While the announcement may happen today, something seems to be going with the map on May 17 – as players have uncovered details about an “Ali-A was here” spray tag that will be given away to anyone who gets 15 eliminations on the map on this date.

As for the silhouette, it looks like the skin will be based on Ali-A’s own comic book creation.

There will also be a loading screen too, it seems. Either way, we’ll find out in a few hours.

Theres also this image pic.twitter.com/CCCU3bi5Gz — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 14, 2022

Ali-A actually appeared at the W.A.S.D. event last month to talk about making a name for yourself on YouTube, and you can check out the whole chat at that link.

