Today on Sky Sports Racing: George Boughey’s Cachet bids for 1000 Guineas double at ParisLongchamp

The baby-faced assassin George Boughey will be hoping Cachet can strike again and complete the Guineas double at ParisLongchamp in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches (2:15) on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

She faces tough opposition in the shape of Aiden O’Brien’s improving filly Toy as well as the exciting Stephane Wattel trained Rosacea, but these aren’t the only dangers with a number of other unexposed French fillies stepping up in grade.

She’ll have to overcome a wider than ideal draw (stall 10) with eight of the last 10 winners drawn 7 or lower, a stat supporters of Rosacea (stall 1) and Toy (stall 5) will welcome.

James Doyle and Cachet after landing 1000 Guineas at Newmarket





British contenders Modern Games and Claymore clash

The French 2000 Guineas takes place at 2:55pm, with Jane Chapple-Hyam’s exciting colt Claymore hoping to go one better than when second to the brilliant Native Trail at Newmarket last time in the Craven Stakes.

He takes on the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner Modern Games who makes his seasonal reappearance in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains.

William Buick celebrates on board Modern Games after victory in the Juvenile Turf at Del Mar





The Chapple-Hyam team will be hoping for luck in running, having been drawn out in stall 16 with nine of the last 10 winners coming from stall 6 or lower, a stat connections of Modern Games (stall 4) will be delighted with.

Leclerc looking for pole position in Paris

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc currently leads the Formula 1 Driver Standings and will be hoping for similar success this weekend at ParisLongchamp with his three-year-old colt Lassaut.

The 24-year-old Formula 1 driver has purchased a small share in the Jean-Claude Rouget Classic contender who also runs in the French 2000 Guineas.

Already a winner at Longchamp this season, the Monégasque-born star will be hoping his colt can hit the accelerator at the right time and be first past the post this afternoon.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has a runner in French 2000 Guineas





A clash of course favourites at Ripon

The Ripon feature (3:40) sees previous course winners Copper And Five, Fishable, Briardale and Benadalid all go head to head in the ten-furlong Class Three handicap.

Tim Easterby’s Fishable – now 1lb below his last winning mark – will be hoping the step back in trip sees the five-year-old get his head back in front under jockey David Allan.

Trainer Harry Charlton is expecting an improved performance from Jumbly in the French 1000 Guineas, live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, after finishing second in the Fred Darling last time.



Outside of the course winners, Godolphin will be hoping Brilliant Light can get back to winning ways – the beautifully bred son of Sea The Stars should find this easier than the handicaps he was contesting earlier on in the year at Meydan.

Also at Ripon, Firebolt, a nicely bred filly out of Galileo, makes her racecourse debut at 4:40 in the Titanium Racing Club Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

With a few nicely-bred fillies in opposition, Michael Bell will be hoping his three-year-old is streetwise enough to get off the mark at the first time of asking.

